Sussex Police will receive a funding increase of up to £18.5 million from next year.

The increase is part of a government funding boost of up to £1.1 billion next year to drive down crime and deliver safer streets for all.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, said: “Residents will be as delighted as I am to see the Conservative Government increasing funding for our police services by an inflation busting 7% across the country. We have seen an additional 182 police officers in Sussex thanks to this Government and this large increase in funding will allow Sussex Police to go even further and help contribute to the national target of an additional 20,000 police officers.”

Sussex Police’s funding will increase by a maximum of £18.5 million from £327.7 million to £346.2 million.

The 2022/23 funding package represents an inflation-busting 7% cash increase on last year and means policing will receive up to £16.9 billion in total in 2022/23.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said “Crimes including theft, burglary and knife crime are down, we’ve got an additional 11,053 police officers on our streets, and we’ve shut down 1,500 drugs lines which exploit the young and the vulnerable. But we must go further and faster to make our communities even safer, so today I am giving our excellent police forces and law enforcement agencies more funding to do just that, in line with our Beating Crime Plan.