Nature-inspired activities for kids at CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

Woods for Learning joins CPRE Sussex Countryside Day to help kids learn how to build, explore and create in nature.

A packed programme of nature-inspired activities for kids has been revealed ahead of the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day.

Woods for Learning is hosting workshops throughout the event which takes place at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, 7 September.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “We are delighted Woods for Learning is once again joining the exciting line up of our Countryside Day. Their fully inclusive activity programme helps children to learn about nature through exploration, building and making.”

Meeting the farmyard animals © Benoit Sharp

There will be three Woods for Learning workshops throughout the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day – Exploring in Nature, Building in Nature and Working with Nature.

Exploring in Nature is a 30-minute workshop taking place three times throughout the day. Children will learn how to find out where they are, call for help and give a grid reference. They will also learn how to cross dangerous lakes to save themselves.

Building in Nature takes place from 10am to 3.30pm. Children will have the opportunity to use what is around them to build mini houses and shelters for themselves, their friends and even the animals around them. This is a self-led activity, but leaders will be around to answer questions.

Working with Nature can be done anytime throughout the day. It will include safe fire lighting activities and using nature to make art including mandalas, medals and coins.

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 7 September, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.

Entrance is a £5 donation per adult. Kids go free. Visit actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/cpre-sussex-countryside-day to book your place.