Nearly 10 tonnes of rubbish in Lewes Bonfire Night clean-up

A 12-strong Lewes District Council clean-up team worked through the night to clear nearly 10 tonnes of rubbish after the Lewes Bonfire Night celebrations.

The team started at 1.30am this morning (Tuesday, November 6) and finished at 7am to ensure that Lewes was spotless and litter-free in time for breakfast.

This year, some of the 9.86 tonnes of rubbish was able to be recycled to avoid it all going to the incinerator.

The clean-up operation costs the district council up to £10,000 every year, which does not include disposal costs that are paid by East Sussex County Council.

Cllr Paul Franklin, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling, said: “Our team did an amazing job working through the night to clear up.

“Looking at the town centre this morning, you would never have thought there had been an event just hours before. Well done everyone!”