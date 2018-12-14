Needles and syringes found at Lewes beauty spot

An annual litter pick of the Winterbourne Stream which runs through the Railway Land Nature Reserve in Lewes has uncovered discarded needles and syringes.

The stream tends to be dry in the autumn so clearing is undertaken at this time to reduce the risk of debris causing a blockage that could lead to flooding of nearby properties.

The Environment Agency carried out the clearance and is working with Lewes District Council to make sure there are no more potentially dangerous items on the stream bed.

Cllr Isabelle Linington, Cabinet member for Environmental Impact, said: “Children play in this area so these were particularly concerning finds. It is thanks to the vigilance of Environment Agency staff that these items were picked up and disposed of safely, and nobody was injured.

“People are reminded not to throw any rubbish into our waterways.

“If you discover discarded needles or syringes be careful not to touch them, and don’t allow anyone else to. Please don’t kick them into the gutter or drain, and don’t throw them away with normal rubbish. Any of these things could pose a serious danger to other people or wildlife.”

If you find any such items please use the council’s Report It app at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/report-a-problem