Neighbourhood team dedicated to making a difference

A new neighbourhood improvement team jumped into action last week to allow Lewes District Council to forge even closer links with the towns and villages it supports.

The dedicated outfit, called Neighbourhood First, will be inspecting streets, open spaces and recreation grounds to ensure the environment is well-maintained. They will also be looking out for dog-fouling, street litter, abandoned vehicles and fly-tipping.

Leader of Lewes District Council, Cllr Andy Smith, launched the service at Saxon House in Newhaven and spent time talking with team members.

Cllr Smith said: “We have a great team of motivated and enthusiastic people who want to help us make a difference in our communities. They will react swiftly to reports from the public, move in and take action.

“You will see them out and about in their distinctive uniforms and branded vans,” Cllr Smith added. “They will be a force for good and should reassure residents that we are all working together to create a safer and supportive community.”

To find out more about the work of Neighbourhood First, log on to www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Neighbourhood-First

To report a problem, go to: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/environmental-problems/neighbourhood-first