Networking club for Sussex businesswomen wants new members In 2024

The Corporate Ladies Club (CLC), an initiative by Tangmere-based charity Dementia Support, is calling for local women in business to make networking their top New Year’s resolution, while helping to make workplaces more dementia friendly.

Launched in April 2023, CLC was created to bring West Sussex women in business together for peer-to-peer support and inspiration, while raising funds for Dementia Support and educating businesses on the need to be dementia aware.

Dianne Gill, Fundraising Relationships Manager at Dementia Support, said: “We already have a broad and inspiring membership base, from lawyers and artists to people in finance and business owners and the speakers we have had so far have been truly inspiring. The feedback from our events has been consistently positive and we’d like to encourage more local women in business to make networking a New Year’s resolution and sign up. We already have a great line up of events for the coming year”.

Corporate Ladies Club event at the Goodwood Hotel

Any women in business are welcome to join the free group which is held monthly at local venues in West Sussex, including the Goodwood estate.

Dianne added: “More women in business should be able to benefit from our networking opportunities while helping us to extend our reach as a charity to deliver our dementia awareness training to more workplaces. Our vision is to work towards a society where dementia is understood and accepted, so that people living with the condition and their families are fully supported.”

Dementia Support has been chosen as Goodwood’s charity of choice for 2023 and 2024. As part of this, Goodwood is supporting the CLC initiative.

