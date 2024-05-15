New 2024 5th edition of Lewes Cycle Map now available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community group of local cyclists has produced a new edition of the popular Lewes Cycle Map.Cycle Lewes is made up of dedicated local cyclists who represent the interests of the cycling community in Lewes. Working in partnership with Lewes District Council, Visit Lewes and Lewes Town Council, they have produced an updated 2024 Lewes Cycle Map that provides cyclists with recommended cycle routes across the district.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Leisure, said: “This is a really valuable resource for cyclists of all levels and abilities.

"We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK and with the summer coming, getting out on a bike is a great way to enjoy the local scenery and help us to reduce carbon emissions by leaving the car at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m grateful to Cycle Lewes and all those who helped to put this latest edition of the Lewes Cycle Map together.”

2024 5th Edition Cycle Lewes Map now available

A number of new routes feature in the latest map, including the new cycle path between Polegate and Firle, a bridleway from Lewes to Iford and the recently completed Egrets Way Path down to Newhaven.

The map has town and a country section and includes cycling routes on traffic free and low traffic routes. The Lewes Town map highlights the best two-wheeled routes across the town, while the Lewes Country Routes map features the network of country lanes, bridleways and cycle paths, with rides of easy to moderate difficulty.

Ian McKay from Cycle Lewes said: “Cycling has boomed in recent years and we’ve seen many more cyclists in our town. We hope this updated map will encourage even more cycling and make it the go to means of transport in Lewes, which at times can be challenging with its narrow roads, hills and a historic street pattern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr. Matthew Bird, Lewes Town Councillor said: “It’s fantastic to see this newly updated version of the popular Map. Cycling is a healthy, fun and convenient way to get around town. The inclusion of new cycle paths surrounding the town and suggested traffic-free routes offer Lewes’ residents plenty of choices for enjoying beautiful landscapes and visitor attractions by bike.”

The Map's production has been supported by the Ouse Valley Climate Action on behalf of the Community Lottery Fund.