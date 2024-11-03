New affordable homes for Midhurst

Midhurst Community Land Trust is today launching its new development at Farriers Court, Egmont Road, Easebourne. The block will offer two, two-bed apartments and six, one-bed apartments and be available from January next year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These apartments, now nearing completion, are being built to a high specification with extensive insulation, carpeted throughout and with cooker, fridge and washing machine all installed. Each has an allocated parking space and access to a communal bin area and bicycle shed.

The Trust will offer these apartments at affordable rents, around 70% of the current open market figures. This means that a one-bedroom unit will cost around £695 per month and a two-bedroom apartment £880.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flats are designed for working families or individuals from the local area, with priority being given to those with residence or a family connection to Easebourne and to key workers such as those involved in areas such as healthcare or supporting the local economy.

The Farriers Court development at Egmont Road, Easebourne, Midhurst nears completion.

Applications are now invited through the trust’s website www.midhurstclt.org/portfolio-items/farriers-court/where full details about the tenancies and an application form may also be found. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, November 20.

This development has been made possible by support from Chichester District Council, South Downs National Park Authority, the Friends of Riverbank Medical Centre and a private charity.