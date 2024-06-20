New balls please! A “giant” tennis celebration takes centre stage in The Beacon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the International Tennis Tournament in Eastbourne marks its 50th anniversary, a unique and eye-catching tribute has been created to celebrate this milestone. Standing proudly at 7 feet tall, a larger-than-life tennis player, affectionately known as The Ball Boy, has been constructed out of recycled materials.

The Ball Boy's frame, crafted from scrap metal, forms a robust skeleton that supports the impressive structure. His construction involved a creative and eco-friendly approach, using almost 700 recycled tennis balls, once destined for landfill, which now serve as a fun tribute to the sport.

This remarkable piece was brought to life by the team at Media Attention and The Ball Boy will be “on court” at Shades Square in the Beacon shopping centre from this Saturday (June 22), providing a perfect spot for a selfie.

As Eastbourne continues to celebrate its rich tennis history with lots of activities in the town-centre organised by the team at Your Eastbourne BID, the LTA and Media Attention, pop down to the tennis fan-zone at Banker’s Corner and settle down in the deckchairs to watch the tennis on the big screen or have a go yourself on the mini courts set up in the precinct in Terminus Road.

(l-r) Paul, Mark Dan and Samara inspect progress on The Ball Boy

Media Attention would like to give a big “thank you” to all the tennis clubs and local organisations who donated tennis balls and materials to help breathe life into The Ball Boy. They include The Beacon, Your Eastbourne BID, Craig Wells at Set 2 Win Tennis, Adam Field at Egerton Park Tennis Coaching, the David Lloyd Club and Metro Bank.

Samara Hume of Media Attention praised the work of Dan Gough from her creative team. She said that getting his weight distribution right and drilling the balls themselves so they could be easily attached was probably the trickiest part.

Samara said that the project had meant a lot to the team, who are all local. “I have grown up with the tennis championships and was a ball girl there in my teens, so it is great to be able to mark their 50th anniversary with this larger-than-life model,” Samara said. “The Ball Boy will stand out in the crowds of shoppers and will – I hope - become an instant hit for selfies.”

