New book eases anxiety about moving to secondary school

Zak Monroe Is (Not) My Friend, released through UCLan Publishing at £7.99, is the latest book from Simon Packham, who has lived in Horsham for the past 29 years.

As Simon explains: “Zak Monroe Is (Not) My Friend deals with the anxieties surrounding the transition from primary to secondary school. Ten-year-old Sam overhears his best friends at primary school saying they don’t want to be in the same tutor group as him when they get to secondary school – which means he’ll be in a different tutor group with lots of kids he doesn’t know.

“So Sam sets out to change their minds. But can he keep hiding his new friendship with weird new boy, Zak Monroe? And what will happen when the two sides of his life collide?”

Simon promises a heartfelt and encouraging middle-grade story for anyone feeling a little bit lost in the face of life’s big changes: “Exploring friendship and self-confidence through the transition into secondary school, this book is perfect for young people dealing with self-doubt or next-step nerves.

“Zak Monroe Is (Not) My Friend is middle-grade fiction, which means it’s aimed at nine to 12-year-olds. My wife Deborah was headteacher at Rusper Primary School for many years and often observed that the move up to secondary school was one of the things that children worried about most. Sometimes on my author visits to schools, I’ll ask the children what they’re most worried about – my last book Worrybot centred around the theme of anxiety – and they would often say that it’s about moving to secondary school. I wanted to write a book that was both realistic and at the same time reassuring – as well as being entertaining, I hope! Deborah also helped me write a list of top tips for children making the transition to secondary school, which you’ll find at the end of the book.

“Zak Monroe Is (Not) My Friend will be my tenth published work of fiction. My first book, an adult novel, was published in 2008, but since then I’ve written exclusively for children and young adults. Several of my books have been shortlisted for awards and Has Anyone Seen Archie Ebbs?, my book about hidden homelessness, was selected for the Empathy Lab’s 2023 reading collection. I’ve been translated into German, Polish, Danish, Turkish and most recently my first book in Japanese with the Japanese edition of Worrybot.

“I’ve always been interested in writing, ever since primary school in Brighton. I spent the first twenty years of my working life as a professional actor but started writing seriously when my two now-grown-up children were small and I didn’t want to spend so much time away from home.”