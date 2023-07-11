New book honours Rustington’s war heroes

Rustington's war heroes are being honoured in a new book which has been several years in the making.

A few years ago, Harry Clark, who was then the long-serving chairman of Rustington Heritage Association, presented two illustrated talks about all those remembered on the village's various war memorials, plaques and rolls of honour dedicated to those with Rustington connections who lost their lives in the two world wars.

Harry's research has now been updated and extended by three RHA committee members, Sheila Marsden, Graeme Taylor and Graham Lewis, to form the basis of the new book, published as part of the Heritage Association's 40th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current RHA chair Sheila Marsden explained that the book goes well beyond the simple list of names seen on memorials. “The aim is to show the individual stories of those who died for their country, including what it has been possible to discover about family background, as well as military action and achievements. We were pleased to be able to include photographs and other information kindly supplied to us by the families of those mentioned.”

The new book now available at Rustington Museum

The book also includes a new section called “Survivors", describing the courageous wartime exploits of some of those who returned safely after the fighting stopped. Several of these received medals, including the Military Cross.

The stories of those who lost their lives include that of a 19 year old boy who died at sea when his ship was sunk while carrying the Secretary of State for War, Lord Kitchener. A particularly remarkable story focuses on an air gunner killed in Germany in 1945 who is still commemorated there today in the village where it happened.

Another part of the illustrated book describes how the titled daughter of a Viscount served as a stoker on a motor boat and is listed on Rustington's main war memorial as a result of her death aged 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad