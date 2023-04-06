New branding for Brighton and Hove Museums wins top award

New branding for Brighton and Hove’s Museums has won two awards in a European design competition.

Royal Pavilion, Brighton

The brand identity was designed by Brighton agency Baxter & Bailey after extensive work with the city’s museum service. They made a feature of the ampersand featured in the title to illustrate that the city and the museum service is inclusive and welcoming to all. The design shows six elements to illustrate the five venues in the service as well as its online service. It also celebrates the fact that Brighton & Hove is the only city with an & in its name.

Transform Awards Europe is an annual celebration of the very best in branding and communications. Its panel of judges – all heads of branding, marketing and communications from a range of international businesses, charities and organisations – carefully consider hundreds of entries into this respected annual scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Brighton & Hove Museums brand identity has picked up Transform Bronze awards in two categories: Best Creative Strategy and Best Visual Identity in the Public Sector. To be successful in this highly competitive award scheme is an impressive achievement and something to be proud of.

The multi-award-winning brand identity is being rolled out across the venues and incorporated in the digital, retail and enterprise departments as well as posters and print.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “It has been a complete pleasure to work with Baxter & Bailey on this project. They are a Brighton agency but with international standing. They brought great understanding, excellent project management and fabulous creative ideas to our project and organisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Digital for Brighton & Hove Museums Kevin Bacon said: “Baxter & Bailey have proven an exceptional partner for Brighton & Hove Museums. Working from first exploratory principles they have developed a bold and imaginative new brand identity, and a website that reflects some super-smart thinking in the user experience. I’m enormously pleased with what they have achieved.”