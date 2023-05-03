New Brighton cataract clinic treats first patients

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton is a brand-new facility offering free timely NHS cataract treatment for people in the whole of East and West Sussex.

Andrea Williams (left) with Clinic Manager Julia Warnes

76-year-old Andrea Williams from Crawley, is the first patient to receive a consultation at the clinic and she is looking forward to her cataract surgery only weeks after having been referred.

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton has opened its doors to local people offering free, timely NHS cataract surgery.

Andrea Williams, 76, from Crawley, was delighted to be one of the first patients and is so excited about having her cataracts treated.

She said: “I am so impressed with being seen here so quickly, as my optician only referred me a few weeks ago.

“All my doubts and qualms have disappeared, and I am now very excited to have this done.

“I love being outdoors – from skiing, to gardening all day long when I can and walking my German Shepherd - so to do this with clear vision again will be fantastic. I am really hoping to book another ski trip for next year as we have not been since Covid, and to be on the slopes with bright blue sky around me will be wonderful!

“My cataract is affecting my vision, particularly in artificial light, so reading and doing crosswords in the evenings can be difficult. It was this greyness in my vision which made me go to my optician.

“I have many hobbies – including making items with stained glass, and I love to bake with delicate decorations, and having clear vision will make all the difference!”

Andrea, who has been married for 52 years, has three children and six grandchildren and previously worked as a healthcare assistant in a private hospital.

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton is now open for NHS cataract surgery. Anyone diagnosed with a cataract can ask their optometrist or GP to refer them to Optegra and they will be seen within just six weeks of referral.

Clinic Manager Julia Warnes said: “It is wonderful to be having our first patients through the door, to be able to assist them with this life-changing eye surgery. We have already had wonderful treatment, and are so pleased to be able to work with local opticians and help their patients avoid long waiting lists for treatment.”

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton is based at Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brighton BN1 8AF. To find out more please visit: www.optegra.com/brighton

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton is part of Optegra Eye Health Care and is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 34 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic and Poland.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.

