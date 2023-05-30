New Cabinet is named at Crawley Borough Council

Two new Cabinet members were appointed by the Leader of the Council at Crawley Borough Council’s annual meeting on Friday (26 May).

Councillor Michael Jones has filled the two vacancies on the Cabinet. Councillor Bob Noyce becomes Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, while Councillor Tahira Rana becomes Cabinet member for Resources.

The full Cabinet is:• Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council• Councillor Atif Nawaz, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development• Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing• Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection• Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing• Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture• Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change• Councillor Tahira Rana, Cabinet member for Resources

Councillor Jones said: “Councillor Bob Noyce will be bringing his experience and expertise to the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change portfolio and Councillor Tahira Rana will complete the Cabinet, fresh from her role as Deputy Mayor, as our Cabinet Member for Resources.

“This announcement now completes the Cabinet appointments this year. I wish the new Cabinet well, in bringing forward the leadership this borough will need to take us through the coming year to make Crawley an even better place to live, work and visit.”