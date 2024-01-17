New Care Farm and Community Manager at Duckyls Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keri Strugnell has been appointed as the Care Farm and Community Manager for the 100 acre Duckyls Farm in West Sussex to lead the development and management of the facilities and relationships with the local community.

Duckyls Farm, a care home for eight residents with learning disabilities, joined the Diagrama Foundation charity care provider in February 2023. The appointment of Keri is one of the changes implemented as part of Diagrama’s plan to develop the Farm, including extending the facility from eight to ten bedrooms as well as using the open land and woodland more creatively.

David McGuire, Chief Executive, Diagrama Foundation said, “We are delighted to welcome Keri to the Diagrama team. She has previous experience working on a 70 acre working farm which provided a rural day service for adults with learning disabilities where she managed the productivity of the land and the breeding and healthcare of the livestock, which will be invaluable. We have a lot of plans for Duckyls and we are so pleased that Keri agreed to join us to manage the land and our future community projects.”

Keri Strugnell with Ace and Alfie

Keri Strugnell, Care Farm and Community Manager, Duckyls Farm said, “I was really keen to take on this role to develop the service at Duckyls and working for an organisation that has virtually identical values to my own, is really exciting. I have seen first-hand the huge array of physical, mental and social benefits that working with animals and in nature can offer to people with a learning disability and am keen to offer these experiences to others who would benefit.. I am really looking forward to expanding my own knowledge by getting involved in community projects!”