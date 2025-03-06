New cast as stage phenomenon Hamilton heads to Southampton

New casting has been confirmed for the UK and Ireland tour of the multi award-winning Hamilton which plays Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from March 18-April 26. Tickets from the venue.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre, with book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Joining the production as Alexander Hamilton is 2024 Black British Theatre Award-winner Marley Fenton, whilst Billy Nevers, previously Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the tour, will now play Aaron Burr. Roshani Abbey, who has previously performed in Hamilton in the West End, will play Eliza Hamilton until Tuesday, March 25. Casey Al-Shaqsy will play Eliza Hamilton from Wednesday, March 26, joining the company for the first time. Also joining the company are Chasity Crisp as Angelica Schuyler, Ashley J. Daniels as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Naomi Katiyo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Louis Maskell as King George.

Continuing in the production are KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Akmed Junior Khemalai, now playing the role of George Washington. Also continuing are Simeon Beckett, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Richard Logun, Tamara Morgan, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Izzy Read, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

New to the production and completing the cast are Jonathan Andre, Melad Hamidi, Imogen Rose Hart, Bethany Kate, Jago Mottart, Patrick Munday, Chris Otim, Castell Parker, Eva Phillips, Sydney Spencer, Sylvie Stenson, Ethan Vijn, Lashane Williams and Ynez Williams.

Marley Fenton trained at The Arts Educational School, receiving the Ian Fleming Award, from where he graduated in 2023. His theatre credits include The Tin Man in the National tour of The Wizard of Oz, for which he won the 2024 Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical. His West End credits include Company in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, and his professional and West End debut covering and playing The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium.

Billy Nevers takes on the role of Aaron Burr, having played Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson since the UK and Ireland tour began in November 2023. His London credits include Groundhog Day at the Old Vic, &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Legally Blonde at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Roshani Abbey returns to Hamilton having previously played Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the London production at the Victoria Palace Theatre, a role she recently reprised on Strictly Come Dancing. Roshani’s other West End credits include & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Rumi: The Musical at the London Coliseum.

Chasity Crisp returns to the UK to play the role of Angelica Schuyler after having originated the role in Germany in the first ever translated production of Hamilton in 2022, and having appeared on the original German cast recording. Her other theatre credits in Germany and Austria include Hercules The Musical at the Neue Flora, Hamburg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Operettenhaus, Hamburg, Ghost The Musical at Theater Des Westens, Berlin, Ragtime at Landestheater Linz, Austria, and The Bodyguard at Musical Dome, Cologne.