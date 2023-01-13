New chairman for Sussex firm Laker Builders Merchant

Laker Builders Merchant are thrilled to announce that prominent and popular industry-leader and former founder and owner of Parker Building Supplies, Tom Parker, has joined our Senior Management Team as Laker’s first ever Chairman.

Ady Laker, Tom Parker and Steve Robinson

With huge plans for 2023, including the launch of a wider portfolio of products and services, especially around heavy side and many new sustainable ranges, while continuing to develop more unique customer offerings and benefits. “Having Tom Parker choose Laker Builders Merchant is a huge coup for us,” says Ady Laker.

Recognising our ambitions to expand the business, the Board of Directors needed a new stewardship, we needed a knowledge and mentor style relationship from someone with notable experience, who could offer insights and guidance to attaining the next level of growth and scale up for our business. So, we could not think of anyone more suitable and are now absolutely delighted to welcome Tom Parker to the Laker family. Tom was keen to keep his toe in the water after successfully selling Parkers Builders Merchant in 2017 and believed with Laker’s ambitious plans, forward-thinking strategy, and approach to sustainability, and digitisation that Laker could be the perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom mentions that he was impressed with the ‘…diversity between the Board of Directors…’ with Ady being the face of the business, his overall experience being front line, as well as dedication to service, in contrast to Steve our MD, who’s strategic approach to digitisation, technology and sustainability stand-out, amongst many other reasons.

“Tom’s influence, experience and network will make an enormous difference to our plans and truly help cement Laker’s expansion and success, also completing our Management Team”, says Julie our Director of People and Culture, formerly Richard Branson’s Customer Service Director at Virgin Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having admired Parker’s Builders Merchants and Tom Parker from when he first started Laker back in 2010, Ady fondly remembers that his ambition back then was that “…one day, Laker would grow to be like Parkers…”, so he is extremely excited to have Tom on board, especially at this key period in the business’ growth.

On the other hand, with his background in technology, Steve is keen to have the heavy-side mentorship and knowledge from one of our Industry’s finest, to aid and guide our management team grow our business, utilising Tom’s experience to scale the business. In addition, Tom’s personal and local history within the area and his outstanding reputation will only benefit the Laker team to drive our business forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom says he is looking forward to supporting a forward-thinking business such as Laker, who have an exciting growth strategy firmly planted in the future and are “…willing to take on board advice and insights from an old school merchant such as me.”