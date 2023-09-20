New chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Previously Vice-Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, David Cowan, qualified as an Architect in 1976, founding Cowan Architects in 1983. An experienced heritage and conservation architect, David is recognised as one of the UK’s leading Expert Witnesses in disability housing and is a member of the Centre for Accessible Environments and the Society of Expert Witnesses. David has been a Trustee of the Sussex Heritage Trust since 2019.
James Whitmore has been appointed the new Vice-Chairman. James, a former High Sheriff of West Sussex, has been involved in residential property all his working life, for the past 28 years he has been Chairman and Managing Director of his own London based development company. He is a member of the Court of Worshipful Company of Grocers and was Master in 2018-19.
Charles Homan, a chartered accountant with Hacker Young Chartered Accountants, remains Company Secretary and Treasurer.
David Cowan said: “I am looking forward to building on the success of the Sussex Heritage Trust so brilliantly led by Simon Knight over the last four years and I am grateful to my fellow Trustees for the confidence they have shown in me. The next year will see the launch of a new strategy which focuses on updating our approach to equality and diversity while continuing to build on the successful Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, alongside our educational aims and ambitions and broadening our values.”
Simon Knight, retiring Chairman, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust. During that time, the Trust has continued to make considerable progress both in the continued popularity of the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and the increase in number of building conservation bursaries for young people. My thanks go to Lord Egremont the President of the Trust, my fellow Trustees, Patrons and our Chief Executive Officer, Helen Reeve and her team, together with all our friends, for their support over the years.”
For full details of all the Trustees and Patrons of the Sussex Heritage Trust please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk