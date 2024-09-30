New children’s storybook published by Sussex charity to raise awareness of breathing condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Released on 28 September, to mark CCHS Awareness Day, the charity, Keep Me Breathing Is excited to announce the launch of its first children’s storybook. The book is a magical tale about two little boys, Casper and Beau, who share the same breathing condition which means at night they need to be connected to a ventilator to help them breathe when they sleep. However, they hatch a plan to meet in their dreams and embark on all kinds of adventures together, diving for treasure and even taking a ride on a whale!

The two characters in the book are based on real boys, Casper Oakley-Roberts and Beau Kent, who both have a diagnosis of Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome or CCHS. They are the children of the families who set up the charity, Keep Me Breathing, just last year in 2023.

The much loved author Jacqueline Wilson, DBE reviewed the book and said,

“...a touching, inventively told story of two endearing little boys who can’t breathe when they sleep. It’s beautifully produced with delightful illustrations, suitable for the smallest child and enlightening for the adult reader too.”

our book

The new storybook has been produced and published to raise awareness of this rare breathing condition and to generate funds for the charity’s research programme which is developing innovative, new treatments for CCHS.

It’s aimed at 2-7 year olds and has been written by Brighton-based author Åbiella Berns who is also a carer for Casper and is familiar with the day-to-day challenges of CCHS. Freya Whitelaw, who created the charming illustrations, recently graduated with a BA in Illustration and this is her first commission.

Copies of the book can be purchased from the charity’s website www.keepmebreathing.com/shop and cost £8.50 plus p&p, with all proceeds going towards the charity’s research projects.

“Our boys met as babies in Brighton hospital together. With different symptoms of the same condition, they gave us the inspiration to develop the storybook which has been wonderfully written and illustrated by local talent.” said Eloise Kent, Trustee of the Charity and Mum to Beau.

From our all time favourite Author

Keep Me Breathing was set up with a specific goal which is to address the urgent, unmet need for new and advanced treatments that will improve and save the lives of those affected by CCHS.

This rare genetic condition affects the way the body regulates breathing. Children with CCHS are at risk of sudden death when they stop breathing during sleep. There is currently no cure and the standard treatment is artificial life support in the form of a ventilator.