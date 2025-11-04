New coffee shop art trail planned for West Sussex for 2026

Four coffee shops across West Sussex will be transformed into vibrant creative hubs as part of the Creative Corners Art Trail from March 30 to April 10.

The trail is the brainchild of Jackie Matthews, a Chichester-based entrepreneur who retired in 2023 after selling her company, Co Prom Ltd, which she and her husband ran successfully for nearly four decades.

Jackie said: “This unique two-week event will showcase original artwork by Sussex-based artists, bringing art directly into the heart of the community.

“My mother and sister were both gifted artists, and after their passing in 2023 and 2024, I felt drawn to explore art myself. Since picking up a paint brush again, I’ve fallen in love with painting – even having one of my pieces chosen for the Say it with Flowers exhibition at The Oxmarket in June 2025. Seeing how exhibitions are organised inspired me to launch the Easter Art Trail. Not everyone seeks out galleries, but most people enjoy visiting local cafés – so this trail gives artists the chance to reach a wider audience in everyday spaces.”

As well as celebrating local creativity, the trail has a charitable mission. Jackie has partnered with Dementia Support at Sage House, pledging a share of the proceeds to the charity. In return, the organisation will help promote the event.

“Participating cafés will benefit from increased visibility, with the trail promoted across social media, flyers, signage, and a printed trail map. Artists will also share their work online, creating an organic buzz and drawing in both locals and visitors.

“The exhibition theme will celebrate food, drink, the South Downs, and the seaside, offering artwork that resonates with tourists as well as local retirees and downsizers looking to invest in meaningful pieces for their homes.”

Jackie added: “I’ve already met so many talented artists through local networks, societies, and studios such as The Old Dairy at Itchenor Park and West Dean. I can’t wait to see the submissions – though choosing the final selection for each café will be a real challenge!

“We are taking advice from Neil Holland. Neil is an architect and landscape painter. His paintings and architectural drawings have been exhibited at the Mall Galleries, London and the Royal Academy. The Creative Corners Art Trail promises to blend culture, community, and coffee in a celebration of Sussex talent – while also supporting a vital local cause.

“We invite artists to submit their very best work to our Art exhibition in four cafes by the sea and on the South Downs.

• Lordington Park- open 9am-4pm Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed & Thu, Fri & Sat 9am-11pm

• The Huts (Thornham Marina) open 10am-3pm Mon-Fri .Sat & Sun 10am to 4pm

• The Vale (West Stoke) open 9am-5pm Mon – Sat. 10 am to 4pm Sunday

• The Deck (Emsworth Harbour) open 9am- 4pm Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed Thu. Fri & Sat 9-11pm

“This includes artists working in watercolour, oils, acrylic, gouache, graphite, pencil, charcoal, ink, mixed media or pens. Not sculpture, ceramics, glass, not jewellery unless it is safe to hang.”

It needs to be predominantly of café related food & drink, the seaside and/or the South Downs; be visually pleasing; work you are proud of; and original not copied.

Entry Deadline: January 30 2026. Selection date: February 6 2026. Submission is online only. The maximum of entries per artist is four. Full details on [email protected]