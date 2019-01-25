New council housing schemes in Wealden villages

Two new council housing schemes have come on line, providing 11 new homes and offering affordable rented accommodation in two Wealden villages.

The properties have been purchased by Wealden District Council from new developments in East Dean and Cross-in-Hand.

“We are pleased to see these two ‘off the shelf’ purchases complement our current new build programme which includes Old Hop Gardens in Hailsham and Grants Hill Court in Uckfield,” said Cllr Graham Wells, Cabinet Member for Housing.

“As part of the council’s planning policies, 35 per cent of new developments of a certain size should be affordable. By buying these newly built homes we are able to offer affordable rental options to local people through Sussex Homemove.

“Local people are finding it increasingly difficult to find affordable rental accommodation in the villages where they may have lived and worked all their lives.”

The district council took possession of both developments at the start of the year and letting is reportedly progressing well.

The East Dean development at Gilbert Drive consists of two one-bedroom flats, a two-bedroom house and a three-bedroom house.

The Cross-in-Hand development at Windmill Place consists of four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and a three-bedroom house.

Further information about how to apply for social housing and joining the Wealden Housing Register can be found on the Wealden website at www.wealden.gov.uk

The East Dean and Cross in Hand properties represent a £1.9 million investment in affordable rental housing by the council.