New Crawley literary festival celebrating women writers over 50

The Forthwrite Festival, a brand-new literary festival celebrating women writers over 50, is coming to The Hawth Theatre in Crawley on Sunday, March 30.

Spokeswoman Lisa Brace said: “To make this event even more special, there’s a Buy One, Bring Your Mum for Free offer across tickets for the day.

“This is a great chance for daughters and mothers from Crawley and the surrounding areas to enjoy a day full of books, creativity, and inspiring stories together.”

Get your tickets at https://forthwrite.uk/forthwrite-festival-crawley/ and use the code MUMSDAY to take 50 per cent off your total basket.

“The Forthwrite Festival is supported by New Writing South and Arts Council England. It’s the first festival of its kind in the UK and is being launched in Crawley and Brighton, with the aim to celebrate female writers and creativity.”

Coming up at the festival:

Keynote speaker: bestselling author Kit De Waal will share her journey and talk about the power of storytelling.

Panel discussions: writers including Dorothy Koomson, Umi Sinha and Eve Ainsworth will discuss their experiences in the literary world.

Workshops: Get involved in creative sessions, including: The Rest Experience with Akila Richards; Discovering Poetry with Parveen Khan; Writing for Children with Kate Lee; and Menopause Journey with Alinah Azadeh

Anna Jefferson, co-director of Forthwrite, said: “The Forthwrite Festival is a celebration of women’s voices, creativity, and stories from women over 50, who are often overlooked in the literary world. This special Bring Your Mum for Free offer is a chance for different generations to come together, be inspired and share in the power of storytelling.”

She added: “Just use the code MUMSDAY when booking and 50 per cent will be taken off your total basket. We can’t wait to welcome you to Crawley for a day of connection, creativity, and conversation.”