New dates available for domestic abuse awareness training from Safe in Sussex

Safe in Sussex announce six new dates for their domestic abuse awareness training. Book online now to secure your place.
By Nicola LloydContributor
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:36 GMT
It is estimated that 1 in 4 women and around 1 in 6 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime, with stats in 2021 showing that 2 women a week are killed by their former or current partner in the UK. We also know that 30 women a week in the UK make an attempt to end their life due to the abuse they’re experiencing

Safe in Sussex's domestic abuse awareness training courses offer in-person, interactive and informative training to individuals in the wider community, as well as professionals and businesses

We welcome people who want to learn more about recognising the signs of domestic abuse, the impact it has, and how to support people experiencing domestic abuse.

Safe in Sussex - Domestic Abuse TrainingSafe in Sussex - Domestic Abuse Training
We currently have 6 dates to choose from:

Understanding Domestic Abuse – A Dynamic Approach

  • Tuesday 16th January 2024, 10am-1pm, Worthing
  • Thursday 25th January 2024, 1pm-4pm, Worthing
  • Thursday 28th March 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering

Adverse Childhood Experiences – How Heavy is Your Backpack?

  • Wednesday 14th February 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering
  • Tuesday 5th March 2024, 12.30pm-3.30pm, Angmering

Understanding Coercive and Controlling Behaviour – The Invisible Pain

  • Thursday 15th February 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering

View details and book your place.

