New dates available for domestic abuse awareness training from Safe in Sussex
It is estimated that 1 in 4 women and around 1 in 6 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime, with stats in 2021 showing that 2 women a week are killed by their former or current partner in the UK. We also know that 30 women a week in the UK make an attempt to end their life due to the abuse they’re experiencing
Safe in Sussex's domestic abuse awareness training courses offer in-person, interactive and informative training to individuals in the wider community, as well as professionals and businesses
We welcome people who want to learn more about recognising the signs of domestic abuse, the impact it has, and how to support people experiencing domestic abuse.
We currently have 6 dates to choose from:
- Tuesday 16th January 2024, 10am-1pm, Worthing
- Thursday 25th January 2024, 1pm-4pm, Worthing
- Thursday 28th March 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering
- Wednesday 14th February 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering
- Tuesday 5th March 2024, 12.30pm-3.30pm, Angmering
- Thursday 15th February 2024, 10am-1pm, Angmering