New defibrillator for Little Acorns Day Nursery in Eastbourne

Little Acorns Day Nursery in Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, was delighted to unveil their new defibrillator on June 26.

The equipment was funded by a generous donation to the nursery by supportive parents, and matched by the nursery itself.

Caroline Ansell MP joined nursey manager, Sonia Pay, and two of the nursery children, Melisa and Noah, to cut the ribbon and formally install the defibrillator in the entrance foyer of the nursery building.

They were also joined by Rev Carla Irving of Elim Family Church Eastbourne, who oversee the management of Little Acorns Day Nursery, and who was also delighted to see the new piece of healthcare equipment ready for use.

