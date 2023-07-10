NationalWorldTV
New defibrillator for Little Acorns Day Nursery in Eastbourne

Little Acorns Day Nursery in Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, was delighted to unveil their new defibrillator on June 26.
By Laura Fernandez-KayneContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

The equipment was funded by a generous donation to the nursery by supportive parents, and matched by the nursery itself.

Caroline Ansell MP joined nursey manager, Sonia Pay, and two of the nursery children, Melisa and Noah, to cut the ribbon and formally install the defibrillator in the entrance foyer of the nursery building.

They were also joined by Rev Carla Irving of Elim Family Church Eastbourne, who oversee the management of Little Acorns Day Nursery, and who was also delighted to see the new piece of healthcare equipment ready for use.

Little Acorns Day Nursery children help unveil new defibrillator

The nursery staff, who have all been trained on how to use the equipment, said how pleased they were to be able to offer this service to the nursery and the local community, although were hoping not to have to ever use it!

