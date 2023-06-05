Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

New defibrillator for Polegate

Polegate Town Council have installed a further defibrillator to the network of defibrillators across the town.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST
Cllr Dan Dunbar with the new defibrillator Cllr Dan Dunbar with the new defibrillator
Cllr Dan Dunbar with the new defibrillator

The new defibrillator installed on the front of the sports pavilion at Wannock Road recreation ground will serve anyone using the recreation and sports ground but also provide better coverage to residents living in the south of the town.

The town’s mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m pleased that Polegate Town Council have been able to install this piece of live saving equipment. I hope you will never find yourself needing it, however if you find yourself in a situation needing a defibrillator once you call 999 for the ambulance service they will provide you with the location for the nearest defibrillator and the cabinets access code.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For anyone wishing to have training in the use of defibrillators and how to perform CPR can contact Eastbourne Area Community First Responders who provide free training sessions. For further details please email [email protected]

Related topics:CPR