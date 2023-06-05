New defibrillator for Polegate

Polegate Town Council have installed a further defibrillator to the network of defibrillators across the town.

Cllr Dan Dunbar with the new defibrillator

The new defibrillator installed on the front of the sports pavilion at Wannock Road recreation ground will serve anyone using the recreation and sports ground but also provide better coverage to residents living in the south of the town.

The town’s mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m pleased that Polegate Town Council have been able to install this piece of live saving equipment. I hope you will never find yourself needing it, however if you find yourself in a situation needing a defibrillator once you call 999 for the ambulance service they will provide you with the location for the nearest defibrillator and the cabinets access code.”

