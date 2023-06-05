New defibrillator for Polegate

The new defibrillator installed on the front of the sports pavilion at Wannock Road recreation ground will serve anyone using the recreation and sports ground but also provide better coverage to residents living in the south of the town.
The town’s mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m pleased that Polegate Town Council have been able to install this piece of live saving equipment. I hope you will never find yourself needing it, however if you find yourself in a situation needing a defibrillator once you call 999 for the ambulance service they will provide you with the location for the nearest defibrillator and the cabinets access code.”
For anyone wishing to have training in the use of defibrillators and how to perform CPR can contact Eastbourne Area Community First Responders who provide free training sessions. For further details please email [email protected]