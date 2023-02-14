New development at Horsham care home to create 30 new jobs

Silverlake Care has opened its Windermere House care home in Horsham, West Sussex to now include a 30-bedded general nursing care facility for older people. The announcement will see the creation of up to 30 new jobs for local people.

Three wings of the purpose built care centre, which currently supports people with long-term neurological conditions including acquired brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease, have been commissioned to provide much needed residential nursing care and support for older people.

It will also offer care and support to individuals currently in local hospitals but awaiting discharge, following the Government’s recent announcement regarding the use of social care beds to alleviate pressure on the NHS. Late in 2022 it was reported that up to one in seven beds at some hospitals in the South were occupied by patients who were fit for discharge but unable to leave because the social care they need wasn’t available.

Windermere House differs from most other nursing homes as it will benefit from the established on-site facilities, including in-house physiotherapy to help residents enhance their mobility and independence, hydrotherapy pools, a specialist gym, cinema, wheelchair accessible grounds and a therapeutic salt cave.

Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions, which operates Windermere House said: “We are responding to an identified need in the local area for more nursing care with the opening of the new wings. This is not just for permanent residents but also to support Government strategy to use the social care to help relieve pressure on NHS beds.

“At Windermere House we take great pride in utilising assistive technology and an innovative approach to enhance the lives of the people we support and the new units will be no different.