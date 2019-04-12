New earthquake hits region near Gatwick

A new earthquake hit an area near Gatwick yesterday morning - the fifteenth quake to strike the district this year.

The largest earthquake struck in the region in February when thousands of people were left shocked as the quake rocked houses across Crawley, Gatwick and Horsham, as well as an area in Surrey.

Yesterday a tremor was recorded in the area by the British Geological Survey - which monitors earthquakes around the world - soon after midnight. However, the tremor was minor, measuring a magnitudue of 0.7, compared with February’s earthquake measuring 3.1.

Experts have previously dismissed fears that the earthquakes could be connected with drilling for oil on land north of Gatwick.

And, although yesterday’s quake was the fifteenth recorded in the area this year, seismologist Glenn Ford of the British Geological Survey maintains there has not been an increase in quakes in the region, but that more of them are being noticed because new monitoring equipment was installed around Newdigate last year.

He said tremors were common in the UK, but most of them were not felt by the public.