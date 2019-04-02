New Eastbourne to Brighton bus service along A27

A new bus service is being launched this month from Eastbourne to Brighton.

The 11X will run along the A27 – but only on Sundays and public holidays.

It will run every day over the Easter weekend then Sundays and public holidays only from April 28 until September 15.

The 90 minute journey will provide new direct links to Drusillas, Firle Bostal, Middle Farm, Charleston Farm House, Polegate and Eastbourne General Hospital.

It will run along the A27 until the Beddingham roundabout when it will go towards Newhaven on the A26.

It is being laid on by Brighton & Hove Buses and a spokesperson said the new service would provide direct links to tourist attractions in the area.