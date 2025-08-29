New Embroidery Group exhibits at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

All Stitched Up offers an exhibition from the New Embroidery Group in Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from September 16-28.

Spokeswoman Janice Lawrence said: “Membership of the New Embroidery Group has developed from its origins made up of post-City & Guilds students that attended classes based at Goldsmiths College during the 1960s to a group of artists spread out across the UK. They get together in London twice a year and have a bi-annual exhibition at a variety of venues across the south-east.

“The title of this exhibition All Stitched Up was chosen so that it would appeal to a diverse membership so that it would bring together their individual skills and ideas. All of the group are united in their passion for textiles but because each person has a different take on this title this promises to appeal to a range of personal tastes. Some members work in a very traditional style using a range of fabrics, threads, beads and stitching by hand or machine whilst others use paper, plastics and foil. Some work is framed whilst other pieces are hangings. Sources of inspiration vary from personal experience, be it landscape, the environment or figurative, including birds, animals and insects.

“There is a separate challenge of small works entitled Nature’s Treasures where proceeds of sales will go to the World Wildlife Fund.

“Running throughout the exhibition will be an opportunity for visitors and stewards alike to create a collaborative exhibition piece that will be added to each day called Stitching Together. Fabric and threads will be provided for this interactive gallery project, and participants can take home their piece at the end of the exhibition.

Janice added: “Membership of NEG is quite wide ranging but united in our members’ joy of textiles. Some members have been involved in education, teaching embroidery and giving textile related talks and art. Many have a City & Guilds qualification in embroidery although this is not a prerequisite for joining. All have exhibited widely in the UK, some further afield. Some members have work in private and public collections. The group is far from exclusive and welcomes new members who share an enthusiasm for textiles.”

Exhibiting members include: Elizabeth Ashurst, Pat Cove, Angela Dewer, Annette Collinge, Anna Diamond, Buffy Fieldhouse, Anne Froggatt, Susanna Goulder, Liz Holiday, Sandra Hurll, Barbara Jeremiah, Hilary Kimber, Janice Lawrence, Linda Lichfield, Brenda Parsons, Eleonor Rollen, Ann Rutherford, Helen Scalway, Kathie Small, Pamela Smyth, Arlene Shawcross, and Dianne Whyte.