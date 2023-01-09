New exhibition and artists-in-residence at Eastbourne's Beachy Head Story

Works of art inspired by the coastline around Beachy Head will be created by artists-in-residence and displayed in an exhibition this spring. The Beachy Head Story is hosting the exhibition entitled Tidelines…Rock Pools…Anamnesis, which will see two renowned artists take up residence at the venue.

Artwork created so far by artists Julie Snowball and Dr Anthony McIntosh

Using a range of media, the ceramicist Julie Snowball and ceramicist and glass artist Dr Anthony McIntosh aim to explore and interpret the monumental landscape around Beachy Head, the coastline, and neighbouring landmarks in response to the physicality, temporality, archaeology, and social history of the site.

The exhibition is from February 25 until March 26 where the resulting work will be on show.

Julie Snowball, who has been working with clay for more than 30 years, is a celebrated ceramicist who lives locally and exhibits and sells her work.

Dr Anthony McIntosh is an eclectic artist who has worked in a diverse range of media but is currently working in fused glass and ceramics. He lives in Eastbourne and also exhibits and sells his work locally.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “Our beautiful downland has provided inspiration for many artists over the years, so it will be fascinating to see new artworks take shape in this brand new exhibition, as well as showcasing our local creative talent.”