New features down on the farm at Chesworth, Horsham

A joint ‘grand opening’ for the Parlour Mead project and the Volunteer Centre Wildlife Garden was hosted by Friends of Chesworth Farm recently.
By Laura ThomasContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST
Representatives from Friends of Chesworth Farm, Horsham Green Gym, Horsham District Council and local district counsellors join Baroness Kate Parminter to celebrate the opening of the Parlour Mead project.Representatives from Friends of Chesworth Farm, Horsham Green Gym, Horsham District Council and local district counsellors join Baroness Kate Parminter to celebrate the opening of the Parlour Mead project.
The event was attended by volunteers and their guests from the Friends and from Horsham Green Gym, both groups having helped with the projects. Plus local district councillors, along with officers and staff from Horsham District Council.

The projects were officially opened by Baroness Kate Parminter. As the Friends’ president, she has strong connections to the local area. Her current formal role, as chair of the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee is particularly apt.

The Parlour Mead project focuses on a section of the popular Horsham Riverside Walk route at Parlour Mead and Tip fields. It features a new viewing platform, bridge and a 100m surfaced path.

Guests relax in the Wildlife GardenGuests relax in the Wildlife Garden
Guests relax in the Wildlife Garden

The Volunteer Centre Wildlife Garden was first proposed to the Friends by local conservation volunteer Tony Cook in early 2022. The project speedily took shape as volunteers have kindly donated over 500 hours of their time, as well as plants and trees, to create a garden showcasing wildlife-friendly features. Pictures by Gary James

