New festival celebrates craft across East and West Sussex

Sussex craft will be celebrated in all its richness and diversity at a special new countywide festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural Sussex Craft Week, running from June 14-22, curated by ROSA Magazine in partnership with West Dean College, offers a festival of craft with more than 60 events in more than 40 venues across Sussex showing the work of more than 100 makers.

Jessica Wood, Sussex Craft Week founder, said: “We were just discovering that there was so much arts and craft in the region. Sussex has got a phenomenal craft legacy from the early glass industry to the metal industry and iron and ceramics. Before Stoke-on-Trent there were ceramics being made in Sussex. You've also got the modernists and Bloomsbury. It goes on and on, and there are so many craft centres in Sussex. It all ties in with movement and discovery, so much a part of our legacy and our heritage. It connects with geography and it connects with so much else, so much inspiration from the natural world here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural edition of Sussex Craft Week presents a festival of exhibitions, craft courses, demonstrations of making, and open studios throughout East and West Sussex. As part of the programme, ROSA has announced the inaugural Sussex Craft Awards. The awards include an exhibition of work by the 12 shortlisted craftspeople – representing the very best makers in Sussex – at Newlands House Gallery in Petworth.

“The courses are an important part of Sussex Craft Week as well. People should try out craft courses because it's so good for mental well-being. It has been proven in scientific studies that if you can do a repeat action and really focus your mind on something like textiles or ceramics, it can be really calming for you. Plus you are in a social group, all the sorts of things that contribute to well-being.

“Also I work quite a lot in London at art fairs, and I see that a lot of the country's top makers are in Sussex. Their work is being shipped off internationally, so many big names, but it doesn't seem that they are celebrated enough here in Sussex.

“We started planning for this in about December, and it is huge. It has really come together very nicely. It really captures the movement and the feeling and the interest. I was invited to the V&A last week to talk about the craft landscape in Sussex. There really is a massive craft revival, and so much of it is rooted in Sussex. The idea of this festival is to bring lots of people together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Leonards and Rye feature strongly. Sussex Craft Week will network visitors with some of the area’s best makers and exhibitions. Visit James and Celeste Hartley’s studio in Hastings Old Town to see a curated exhibition of sculptures and textiles by local makers. Neighbouring this is Hastings Contemporary, which is celebrating the rich heritage of Sussex’s traditional crafts with demonstrations for Sussex Craft Week on June 14.

In the Lewes district, you can choose from two Studio Safaris led by The Maker’s Directory which are taking place across Ditchling and Lewes on June 14 and will take you directly to the makers in these thriving craft communities.

Chichester and Arundel also feature. West Dean College offers hundreds of courses in arts and crafts. They have a number of short courses on offer held over the Sussex Craft Week festival. Choose from the likes of medieval ironwork, woodturning, natural dyeing, woodcut prints, sculpture and more.

Arundel’s Gallery57 presents 60/80: Milestones for Two Artists, a birthday celebration for two local craftspeople, Alison Crowther and Ann Symes. Crowther will be showing 60 wood sculptures, one for each of her years, while Symes will show 80 woven artworks to mark her eight decades on the planet. Close by in Bury, near the river Arun, Sylvia Quinell will be opening her studio to show her contemporary jewellery and ceramics.