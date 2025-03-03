New festival will put Crawley on the map as a dancing town

Crawley-area dance talent will take the town by storm as three major dance platforms come to The Hawth in March.

Organised by DanceHub CIC as part of their inaugural Dance and Movement festival DaM Fest, the performance events promise to showcase the breadth and depth of local dance talent and put Crawley on the map as a dancing town. The activity is backed by partners and supporters including Crawley Borough Council, South East Dance and Arts Council England.

Daran Bennett, executive director and co-founder of DanceHub CIC, said: “At its heart, DaM Fest is about fostering positivity, inclusivity, and empowerment. It’s a chance to connect, create, and celebrate dance and movement in all its forms – whether you’re a performer, audience member, or first-time participant. It’s particularly pleasing that DaM Fest is driven by our young dance leaders, nurturing the local dance talent of the future.”

“On March 8-9, Forward Motion 2025 – the renowned dance showcase that has united local dancers from all walks of life for over 25 years – returns to The Hawth Theatre. From Bollywood to Ballet, audiences can expect a joyous celebration of dance and movement that showcases Crawley’s diverse cultures and communities together on the same stage.

“On March 10-11, Let’s Dance Crawley 2025 will bring together schools and colleges from across Crawley for a series of exciting, engaging and inclusive live dance performances. Over 500 young people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds will take the lead and perform at The Hawth Theatre, many for the first time ever. Established in Brighton and developed by the Let’s Dance Trust, Let’s Dance was created to encourage and celebrate mass participation in dance without judgement. It was first brought to Crawley by DanceHub CIC in 2023.

“Also on March 10–11, the U.Dance South East Regional Youth Dance Platform will make its Crawley debut as part of Let’s Dance celebrations at The Hawth Theatre. Showcasing the finest young dance talent from across the region, the Regional Platforms take place every spring and form part of the selection process for the U.Dance National Festival in July – the largest event of its kind in the country, which has reached over 200,000 young people since it launched in 2009.

“The events are open to the public and people from Crawley and beyond are warmly invited to share in the celebrations, with tickets available via The Hawth box office.

“All proceeds from ticket sales will be match-funded by Sport England and fund the future of The Y.E.S. Project in Crawley – DanceHub’s award-winning initiative that engages and empowers young people who face barriers to accessing dance and movement opportunities, helping them to aim high and reach their potential in life.”

Book tickets for Forward Motion, Let’s Dance and U.Dance at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth. Find out more about DaM Fest at www.dancehub.uk/dam-festival/

Jade Hand, development officer at DanceHub CIC, said: “We’d love as many people as possible to come to watch these dance platform performances and see for themselves the incredible dance talent our town has to offer. If that moves them to get dancing, they can join our TikTok Challenge which is open to absolutely everyone. Learn the official dance routine and join in by sharing your version with the hashtag #DaMFestChallenge. Once you’ve got the moves down, you can also join in a live group performance during the grand finale on International Dance Day!”

Other DaM Fest events coming up include free taster sessions and workshops at DanceHub’s Discovery Days on March 22 and April 13; Neighbourhood Spotlights, between March 17 and April 13, celebrating the work of dance schools from across the town; and grand finale events for International Dance Day on April 26 and 29. Plus, a host of partner events that form part of DaM Fest 2025.