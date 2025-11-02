New First World War drama returns for Brighton revival

Twilight Theatre and Susanne Crosby are thrilled to have been asked back to the Lantern Theatre with Susanne’s play Duty which premiered there in May during the Brighton Fringe.

Susanne said: “It was a huge critical and popular success, with incredible reviews and feedback from audiences at every show saying “brilliant”, “excellent” and “incredibly moving” over and over. It sold out, with a waiting list at the box office. So here is the chance to see it, or see it again, at the Second Chance Fringe the Lantern Theatre are holding through November.”

Duty runs Thursday, November 6 to Sunday, November 9 at 7pm each evening at the Lantern Theatre, 77 St James Street, Brighton. Tickets are available through the Lantern Theatre website www.ticketsource.co.uk/act priced £12.50.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be bringing this First World War story back on Remembrance weekend. It couldn’t be more fitting, to commemorate a time which none of us now can really imagine” says Susanne who is also creative director of Twilight Theatre. “We have the same remarkable cast, and they were thrilled at the chance to be able to do it again, which is super.”

“Duty is about three young men and one woman in rural Sussex, set against the backdrop of the First World War: it is about friendship in extraordinary circumstances, and the very different calls to duty that they experience; and although their personal story is fictional, all of the references and surrounding pieces of information are real.

“It’s vital to me that the details surrounding a historical piece are facts at the same time it’s important to make it accessible. These were real people living in the most difficult and challenging times: they had hopes and dreams, strengths and flaws, all of which was tested when War broke out in 1914. And with all the many wars in the world at the moment, this still feels very relevant, as protected as we are from it here in Britain.

“I wrote this so that people have a chance to experience what it might have been like for four ordinary working people in Sussex at that time – and the audience responses have been overwhelming, it’s making an incredible connection with people.”

“Setting this in Sussex during the First World War years brings local as well as national relevance, including a major battle affecting all the families in Sussex at the time which is not very widely known. During four years of research Susanne, one of the elements of research were the facts surrounding the Battle of the Boars Head in France, known as The Day Sussex Died where the Royal Sussex Regiment played an important part: three Battalions in particular, the 11th, 12th and 13th recruited by Colonel Lowther from Herstmonceux.

“In fact copies of the actual posters to people to sign up are used in the play, as well as authentic copies of letters and paper clippings. The real sounds of those times are used in the play, including the very end of the war: the last shelling before the ceasefire, and the silence that fell on November 11 1918.

“There have been many films and plays about soldiers in the First World War. Most of them concentrate on men who became soldiers. This play has that too, but there were also those who objected because they had strong humanitarian views or faith, as well as protected occupations which were exempt from conscription. There was also the difficulty of how those who were left behind survived: mainly women, children, and those too old or young to sign up.”