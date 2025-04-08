New fish processing plant opens in Newhaven
Newhaven's fishing industry has been given a boost with the opening of a new fish processing plant.
The fishing community is now using the plant which operates from an industrial unit on the Oak Estate in New Road. It processes, prepares and stores their catch landed from boats nearby.
Equipment in use includes a chiller, freezer, forklift truck, pallet truck, an ice-making machine and storage containers.
The government granted £12.8m to improve the infrastructure of the local commercial fishing industry with Lewes District Council directing over £1 million to creating the plant. To oversee the creation of the plant, Newhaven Fishing Community Interest Company (CIC) was set up, with a focus on sustainable fish products and sustainable fishing techniques.
David Guy, Fisheries Consultant and secretary of Newhaven Fishing Society, said: “This is a great opportunity for the fishers to research new markets and work on adding value to their catch. We welcome the council’s support with this project.
We have some exciting ideas in mind and are looking for further innovative ideas to take forward that support the local fishing industry which is vital to the West Quay area and supports many families and local businesses throughout the south east as well as the livelihoods of hard-working fishermen and women."
Lewes District Council leader Cllr Zoe Nicholson said: “Providing these facilities close to the source not only enhances the efficiency and value of our local catch, but also unlocks the potential for growth into wider markets and bring in new customers.”
Newhaven has a fleet of about 30 operational registered smaller-sized fishing vessels with mooring on the West Quay. Most are members of The Newhaven (Sussex) Fish and Flake Ice Society. Services offered here include fish handling agents, bait supplies, (both commercial and smaller quantities,) ice supplies and cold storage space, welding and fabrication services, diesel supplies and marine support services.
Fish primarily caught is predominantly sole, plaice, huss, brill and turbot with some fishermen choosing to specialise and go for warmer water species such as bass, squid and red mullet.
A great deal of what is caught at Newhaven is exported to France where buyers are familiar with different types of fish that we may not be.
Fish can be bought locally at Bickerstaffs on West Quay.
Susan King
Senior Reporter
Sussex Express
