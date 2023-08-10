New food festival to provide a taste of Eastbourne's Victoria Place

A new food festival will be on the menu at Victoria Place this month, in a project funded by the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund.

A Taste of Victoria Place will see local independent restaurateurs showcasing the wide range of global cuisine on offer for foodie fans, along with live music in the Pop-up Park on Tuesday 22 August.

Ranging from Belgian, Greek, Italian and Indian, to Cypriot, Artisan, English and more, a delectable feast will be on offer with local independent restaurants recreating their best dishes into finger food for people to try.

Gr/eat Greek Restaurant in Eastbourne

Organised by Victoria Place Traders, the feast will begin at 3pm, accompanied by a live DJ set soundtracking global music from many of the national cuisines on offer. An Elvis Tribute Show will bring a finale to the event in a special performance on the Pop-up Park stage from 6pm – 8pm.

Katerina Tutt from Victoria Place Traders said “We can’t wait to celebrate our international cuisine and show you some of the amazing dishes on offer here in Victoria Place.

“This is the first time we have brought the restaurants together into one giant outdoor dining venue, and we hope this new event gives a flavour of some of the talented teams and culinary creations available here every day in the heart of Eastbourne’s dining district.”

A Taste of Victoria Place is one of several projects to receive a share of the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund for tourism initiatives in Eastbourne.

The £15,000 funding pot is designed to subsidise new initiatives which help to increase footfall and visitor spend in the town, along with opportunities to improve training, provide research, reach new audiences and support a cultural shift towards carbon-neutral business.

Applications were open exclusively to members of VisitEastbourne and funding has been made available by repurposing savings achieved following a gradual shift from traditional to digital marketing methods, as well as increased income generation from VisitEastbourne.com business membership.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “We are delighted to support this new event for Eastbourne’s hospitality industry. Eastbourne is blessed with a superb range of food and drink establishments, none more so than the vibrant offering in Victoria Place.

“If you haven’t yet sampled the delights of many of the Victoria Place restaurants then this is the perfect opportunity to experience the sensational flavours on offer.”

A Taste of Victoria Place starts at 3pm in Victoria Place, Terminus Road, on Tuesday 22 August with free food samples on offer until 5pm. Live music continues until 8pm.