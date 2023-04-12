New free will writing service for over 55s launches in Sussex

Community Wills Sussex is a new free will writing scheme running twice a year, presented by four leading charities from across Sussex and fulfilled by will writing partner Britton and Time Solicitors.

People sitting enjoying view from the South Downs East Sussex (Photo by Martin Charles Hatch)

Gifts left through wills made by Community Wills Sussex help to support local communities across East and West Sussex through the good work of our charity partners.

Of the scheme, Paul Britton, Managing Director at Britton and Time Solicitors said: “Britton and Time Solicitors’ roots lie firmly within the Sussex community, from the clients who choose to support us, to the colleagues who drive our business forward.

It’s only right that we take this moment now, in collaboration with four of Sussex’s most well-respected charities, and at a time when communities need to pull together most, to give something back to the local area which has, in turn, enabled us to prosper.”

To be eligible, participants must:

- Be over the age of 55 or, if a couple, at least one person must be over the age of 55.

- Leave a legacy gift of £150 to one or more of the 4 partner charities, paid out of their estate upon passing.

- Book their appointment from 17 April to 28 April for the Spring campaign, with 2023’s second campaign to be announced in due course.

Participants are entitled to a free simple will if they have a simple estate, or a discounted complex will if their affairs are more complicated.

Our four leading Sussex-based charity partners are:

- Chailey Heritage Foundation

- Rockinghorse Children’s Charity

- Care for Veterans

- RISE UK

How do people book on?

Bookings are open from April 17 to 28 and participants can contact their chosen charity for more information, or they can call Britton and Time Solicitors directly on 01273 726951 or email their interest to [email protected]

