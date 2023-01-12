New Gatwick logistics operator open for business

One of the UK’s fastest growing logistics operators, Europa Worldwide Group, has invested in a new sales branch in Gatwick to accommodate its growing national and international footprint.

Europa Road Gatwick

Since 2022 Europa Worldwide Group has invested more than £3m increasing its UK European road freight sales network at its Europa Road division, which provides road freight services for import and export to and from Europe.

The new branch, at the Regus offices at Gatwick Airport Manor Royal, is ideally placed for businesses in the greater London area looking for best in class road freight services.

The global operator, which continues to set the pace in the market, recently reported a record turnover of £316m for the last 12 months. It has ambitious plans for continued investment, despite the economic situation, and believes improving logistics capacity and capabilities for a growing number of local businesses will help them navigate a changing marketplace.

Europa Road provides market leading European road freight services, operating the UK’s largest European groupage hub in Dartford. Its network of 18 UK branches trunk goods into Dartford, from where freight connects with daily, direct services to 30 continental hubs.

This is the first time Europa has expanded into the region in its 50 plus years and chose the location after a substantial amount of research into areas of the country with growth potential specifically those with business that export to Europe. Europa’s closest site in the Southwest is in Southampton.

The new branch comes at a time when research by Transport Intelligence, has revealed that the European road freight market will expand by 1.1 percent in 2023. In real terms this means it will reach a market value of more than €389.3 billion.

Europa already has a hugely success road freight branch at Heathrow, which, like this new site also serves cargo customers.

The new Gatwick sites opens with a team of five headed up by Branch Manager Carys Shears who has been promoted to lead the team and joins the new branch with eight years management experience from the likes of Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer.

She commented: “I’m delighted to be leading this great new team here at the Gatwick branch.This is a really exciting step forward as we continue to increase our UK footprint. The recent announcement of investment into national infrastructure in and around the Gatwick area will be of huge benefit to our customers, and I am looking forward to being part of the company’s continued success.”

Adrian Redmile, Branch Network and Sales Director comments: “We’d like to welcome Carys and the rest of the Gatwick team to the Europa network. We recognise that physical presence within an area helps to solidify good customer service and create loyalty, both of which are vital to the daily operating processes at Europa Road. Having a fantastic local team in Gatwick means we will be able to support the area’s growing supply chain’s import and export needs – specifically on our pan European daily services.”

The last few years has been one of major investment and growth for Europa Road which has seen Europa Road invest over £5m in Europa Flow – an innovative product which successfully allows goods to move quickly and efficiently between the UK and EU with minimal delays.