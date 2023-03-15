New general manager at Eastbourne care home shares her vision

Signature at Eastbourne is embarking on an exciting new chapter as the home, which provides residential, nursing, dementia and respite care, welcomes a new general manager.

Nancy Walford

Nancy Walford will work alongside 82 residents and 183 care specialists to help deliver an engaging and luxurious home environment.

She qualified as a nurse in Eastbourne District Hospital 14 years ago, having left the legal profession in pursuit of more meaningful connections with her clients. Through her work in the elderly medicine field, Nancy developed a passion for supporting patients who had received a dementia diagnosis, and subsequently specialised as a dementia link nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy transferred this clinical expertise to the nursing home sector in 2016 when she joined Signature at Eastbourne as the home’s Dementia Care Manager. She built strong relationships with the residents, relatives, and colleagues at Signature at Eastbourne and was quickly promoted to the position of deputy manager. Nancy has earned a reputation for her tireless efforts to keep residents connected, from introducing the innovative Sunshine Buddy Scheme throughout the pandemic linking school children from around the country with residents via video link, to relocating her wedding to the care home to allow residents to attend.

Now as the general manager at Signature at Eastbourne, Nancy says she is excited to lead her team’s ongoing pursuit of empathetic and excellent care. Specifically, Nancy is looking forward to expanding the home’s extensive activities programme and developing its community partnerships.

Nancy Walford, general manager at Signature at Eastbourne, said: “Moving into the care home sector remains the best decision I’ve ever made, and I am honoured to be celebrating this professional milestone as part of the fantastic team at Signature at Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am excited to lead the team onwards and upwards to continue our mission of providing a warm hug, a belly of laughter and a feeling of joy and anticipation to all who live here. As part of this vision, we are very much looking forward to strengthening our links with the local community. With so many exciting events scheduled for 2023, we can’t wait welcome the public to visit our wonderful home and learn from our colourful residents!”