New gentle exercise class online for people with limited mobility, run by Brighton's Possability People

Steady and Strong is a gentle exercise class, delivered by Possability People’s Cat Sullivan. They takes place online, meaning it can be done from the privacy of your home.

By Katy McGroryContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Cat Sullivan, Possability People’s Steady and Strong personal trainer.Cat Sullivan, Possability People’s Steady and Strong personal trainer.
Cat Sullivan, Possability People's Steady and Strong personal trainer.

Steady and Strong is a new exercise class designed for people who want to improve their strength and overall balance.

Originally developed for people who might be less mobile, classes are suitable for everyone. Each class consists of easy to follow lower body exercises completed in a controlled manner, as well as some gentle upper body exercises too.

There is no getting on or off the floor, so people with limited mobility can take part. All that is required is a study chair and some space to complete the exercises. Comfortable clothes and footwear the doesn’t slip are recommended.

Classes are designed and delivered by Cat Sullivan, one of Brighton’s Possability People’s staff team who supports people who have MSK conditions. She is also an experienced personal trainer.

“Cat’s unique skills make her virtual classes very enjoyable and well supported”; said a previous class participant.

The classes run in six week blocks and the new series of classes starts on Tuesday April 18.

More information about Steady and Strong can be found at possabilitypeople.org.uk/steadystrong

Steady and Strong is free to attend but booking via Eventbrite is essential for receiving the class link:eventbrite.co.uk/e/steady-strong-gentle-exercise-class-tickets-162794254999

