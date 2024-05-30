New heritage garden brightens up University of Chichester's Bognor campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new heritage garden has opened on the University of Chichester’s Bognor Regis campus, providing a green corridor between the Tech Park and the rest of its academic buildings.

The garden has been made possible thanks to a generous gift from the late David Hood. David was passionate about his time at the Bognor campus and the new green space will be enjoyed by the many students and staff who visit the campus daily.

The heritage garden pays homage to the original use of the land as a walled garden, when it was owned by a leading horticulturalist, The Earl of Arran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landscape design includes drought-resistant plants and plants known to thrive in a coastal environment, helping improve the biodiversity of the Bognor campus. A small orchard and herb garden will also form part of the site.

The new heritage garden at the University of Chichester's Bognor campus

The garden is sustainable and low maintenance and includes bee and insect-friendly plants to attract pollinators.

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “We are very grateful for the generous donation which has made this new heritage garden a reality. We hope that students and staff will be able to relax and enjoy the new space for many years to come.”

Among the plants selected to reflect the garden’s original role as a fruit garden are heritage pears and plums, quince and medlars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad