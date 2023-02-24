New Horsham cancer support centre opens

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre in Horsham officially opened its doors to it's local community and surrounding areas this week.

Marilyn, Crawley Centre Manager, BBC Journalist Nicholas Owen, Terrie, Horsham Centre Manager.

The launch was a complete success, thanks to everyone to came along who were treated to a tour around the centre's facilities, and a glass of bubbly or two.

Amongst the guests were, the charities Patron BBC Journalist, Nicholas Owen, as well as, representatives from Age UK Horsham & Assurity Consulting Ltd, Local Councillor Jon Olson, Olive Tree Charity Trustees, volunteers, staff, plus family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Essex, the Director of James for Carpets Horsham's Mobile Carpet Showroom, was also in attendance due to their generous gift of fitting a brand new carpet in the lounge area, which was in dire need of replacement. Thanks to James's generosity, we were able to show off our lounge with pride.

It has taken seven years to see the new centre finally come to fruition.

Much credit goes to centre manager Terrie Stephens who has worked tirelessly to make this happen, which now enables Olive Tree to support even more people affected by cancer.

Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre looks forward to a future where we can provide support to more people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olive Tree supports anyone affected by cancer. Patients, partners, family, friends and carers. It provides complementary therapies, one to one counselling, support groups, gentle exercise classes and workshops free of charge.

Being an independent self-funding charity, Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre relies solely on donations, grants, and fundraising events to continue to operate, and receives no government funding. Therefore, the charity is always looking for, and in need of individuals, local companies, organisations, to partner with to support its fundraising needs.

If you feel this is something you'd like to do, and get involved with, then please get in touch. For further details, please see the website: olivetreecancersupport.org.uk/Find us at: Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, Lavinia House. Dukes Square, Horsham, RH12 1GZ.Email: [email protected]