New Horsham charity aims to tackle myths and misogyny around motherhood

There are plenty of myths about motherhood. Motherhood Uncensored is a new charity offering you the chance to help change the conversation and break outdated taboos about how we think about motherhood.

Motherhood Uncensored is a new charity founded by Horsham residents. After my own struggles through pregnancy and early parenthood I knew I wanted to do something to help challenge some of the ridiculous expectations that surround these choices and experiences.

The pretences we maintain and the realities we censor set me up perfectly to feel like a failure as a new mum. I didn’t get any unvarnished accounts of how pregnancy loss can affect you, what labour is really like, the lows and even lower lows of early parenthood, and how much gendered nonsense gets thrown at you throughout. It took me months to realise that society is broken, not me.

I hope that this charity can help more people realise that they are not weird, or broken. I want to show people that there are others who think like them, and who have struggled in the same way.

Motherhood Uncensored is going to be publishing and promoting honest personal stories: online, in a book, and at exhibitions. The idea is to showcase the diversity of real experiences and we are open to anyone with their own story to share. We believe that unrealistic expectations about motherhood are damaging for everyone, not just mothers. We would love to hear from you if you would like to:

share reflections about how you decided for or against having children, or how your background has influenced your perspective.

help other new parents by debunking some of the myths that misled you, or by pointing out some of the gendered obstacles you overcame.

consider how the advice you received helped or hindered you or someone close to you.