BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

New Hot Desk Facility Opened In Telscombe Cliffs By Mayor

Councillor Laurence O'Connor, Mayor of Telscombe Town Council, was delighted to cut the ribbon to officially open a new local authority-funded resource for local businesses and individuals at Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road this week.
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

Havens Community Hub CIC now occupies the first floor of the Civic Centre and has four 'hot-desks' and a meeting room available for residents and businesses located between Saltdean and Seaford.

Councillor O'Connor said "I'd like to congratulate Havens Community Hub for opening this new free support facility, using the Telscombe Civic Centre, to deliver this excellent community initiative. I know it will be of particular benefit to people who may work from home or who are spending long hours on the road, just to be able to pop in and use a desk, wi-fi and printer - and enjoy free tea, coffee and biscuits at the same time! Businesses, community groups and charities are already starting to book and create connections as well as talking to the Hub team, who have a wealth of local knowledge."

To book a hot desk or meeting room between the hours of 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, please call 01273 458584 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Seaford