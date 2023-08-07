New Hot Desk Facility Opened In Telscombe Cliffs By Mayor

Councillor O'Connor said "I'd like to congratulate Havens Community Hub for opening this new free support facility, using the Telscombe Civic Centre, to deliver this excellent community initiative. I know it will be of particular benefit to people who may work from home or who are spending long hours on the road, just to be able to pop in and use a desk, wi-fi and printer - and enjoy free tea, coffee and biscuits at the same time! Businesses, community groups and charities are already starting to book and create connections as well as talking to the Hub team, who have a wealth of local knowledge."