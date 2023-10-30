New interactive tool visualises transport schemes across Sussex

Transport for the South East (TfSE) has launched an interactive Story Map which enables users to easily search for schemes within their areas and to discover how they will improve their everyday journeys. The tool was developed alongside TfSE’s consultants, Steer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The map works hand-in-hand with TfSE’s recently published Delivery Action Plan which identifies the interventions on which progress will likely be made in the next three years. For these schemes, the plan identifies who will lead the work and how TfSE can support them.

The map displays 292 transport interventions throughout the Solent and Sussex Coast, London to Sussex Coast, Wessex Thames, and Kent, Medway and East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport for the South East’s Chair, Councillor Keith Glazier, said: “Over the last three years, a vast amount of time went into working with our partners and stakeholders across the region to figure out where investment was needed to deliver our Transport Strategy vision.

Councillor Keith Glazier, Chair of Transport for the South East

“As we put our Strategic Investment Plan into action, the Story Map will help show exactly which interventions are being delivered in each area. The map is a useful tool for anyone that needs to find that information quickly.”In March 2023, Transport for the South East (TfSE), the Sub-national Transport Body for the south east of England, published its Strategic Investment Plan (SIP).

The SIP determines the investment needed to grow the south east’s economy and deliver a high-quality, safe, sustainable and integrated transport system that makes the south east more productive and competitive, improves the quality of life for all residents, while protecting and enhancing its natural and built environment.

The Story Map, developed soon after the SIP, is an easy tool to use to help users find the interventions displayed in the SIP. It is as easy as typing in your hometown, for example, Burgess Hill and seeing a list of interventions within that area.