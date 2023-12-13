New library opened by Midhurst author

Author Claire Nicholas, from Midhurst, enjoyed her visit to a school in Hindhead on 6 December when she was invited to officially declare their new library open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the ceremony, she was able to chat with some of the staff, some of the student librarians, and another guest, Steve Emecz, learning about the interesting history of the building, and of the school itself.

Undershaw is an independent specialist SEND school that provides a high standard of education and care for children aged 8 to 19 with mild to moderate learning difficulties and additional needs. The setting is in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's old house, now renovated but maintaining its charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Emecz is co-founder of MX Publishing which specialises in producing new Sherlock Holmes novels. MX Publishing is a supporter of the school and their funding made it possible to create the new library.

The opening of the new library

After the official opening, Claire read a few passages from her children's series of books, ending with the latest title 'Sunwood Magic at Christmas'.

Sunwood is set in Blackdown, and the main characters come from Haslemere.

Throughout the readings, the children were very attentive, they asked excellent questions and showed a keen interest in the stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire stated: "It was a joy reading to the class. I immediately felt they were truly listening, and could tell from their expressions they were following the story. They were the perfect audience."

Emma West, headteacher at Undershaw, remarked: "It was such a pleasure to welcome Claire to Undershaw and invite her to cut the ribbon on what has been such a wonderful project for the school.