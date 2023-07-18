New life for St Edward’s Church in Burgess Hill

After three years without a Vicar and the challenges of the pandemic, the congregation of St Edward’s Church, Burgess Hill could have been forgiven for losing hope in the future of their church. Back in 2021 the congregation had shrunk to just a core of about 25 faithful people but thanks to an intervention from the Bishop and a new Priest in post, things are looking up!

St Edward’s has been serving the community in western Burgess Hill for over 55 years and the small congregation never lost their vision that, one day, St Eds would turn the corner. They were delighted when, recognising its potential, the Bishop of Horsham intervened, forming a partnership with nearby The Point Church putting in place a plan to revitalise the church to make sure it would continue to do serve the community for the next 50!

In 2022 Rev Jules Middleton was appointed as the new priest to oversee this revitalisation. It’s an area she knows well having grown up locally and previously working for The Point before moving to Trinity church in Lewes. Rev Jules explained ‘Our local Bishop saw an opportunity for us to rebuild the worshipping community in this part of the town and it’s been a privilege to be able to lead St Eds into this new era. We are an inclusive Church, keen to serve the local area in any way we can and want to ensure that all feel welcome here.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her first year in post Jules is delighted that things are going well with the congregation having doubled and more children attending. There is a new eco church initiative which includes a fledgling community garden and innovative outdoor service; a Friends of St Edward’s Churchyard group; and relationships built with local schools and other groups. The Church recently hosted a major event to mark 75 Years of Windrush and over the winter was one of the local “Warm Hubs” for those struggling with their heating bills.

Rev Jules At St Edwards Burgess Hill

Many locals will know The Mustard Seed café which had been a popular meeting place for tea and cake, breakfast or lunch for many years pre pandemic. It has now reopened on Thursday and Friday and it is proving as popular as ever with home cooked food served in a friendly atmosphere and at very reasonable prices.

Recognising that work with the younger generation is key to the church and the area, St Edward’s is now recruiting for a Children’s, Families & School’s worker. Rev Jules explains that the church was successful in applying for grant funding from the Diocese of Chichester and that they hope to have someone in post by September. They will also shortly be looking for a manager for the Mustard Seed Café and information on both these roles can be found on the website: www.stedwardsburgesshill.uk or contact Rev Jules direct.