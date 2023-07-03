New members join Billingshurst Lions Club

Billingshurst & District Lions were pleased to welcome further new members into the Club at their latest Business Meeting, held in the Pavilion at Jubilee Fields in Billingshurst. John and Kay Shaw now bring the total of new members since January to six, increasing the current membership to 32.

Kay and John Shaw with President Michael Snell (centre) at their induction to Billingshurst Lions.

John and Kaylived in Bahrain for 13 years with both working for a Middle East airline before returning to England for their children’s education and to reunite with families.

They lived in East Anglia and for the last 11 years of his working life John worked for the Ministry of Justice looking after their properties in East Anglia - probation buildings, courts and approved premises (half way houses for recently released prisoners), whilst Kay worked in a special school for a number of years and then started her own business as a book-keeper, (and is still working!)

John says: “We moved from Norfolk to Billingshurst when I retired 7 years ago to be closer to our children and grandchildren and for child minding when needed!”. Kay adds, “Shortly after arriving, we began volunteering with the Macmillan Cancer Charity, working on their stands at village fetes and baking cakes for their sales.”

John continues: “However, now that our grandchildren are a little older we both have more time, so after meeting Viv (Diggens) at the special Lions event in the Community Centre earlier this year, his enthusiasm and explanation of what the Lions are about really grabbed our interest. Joining the Lions therefore seemed an ideal way of giving something more to the community and, as they tell you, enjoy it whilst doing so.

“Subsequently, we met other Lions at a social ‘Drop In’ lunch at the Bat & Ball, tried our hand in the bookshop, whilst Kay really loved helping at a free book ‘giveaway’ at a local school, where the children were so enthusiastic and appreciative. All these activities made us feel totally at home and wanting to follow it through. We have received a very warm welcome to the Lions and Kay and I are happy to have joined.”