New Midhurst novel explores "psychosis in the Home Counties"

Amdram and small-town English life take centre stage in Eleanor Anstruther’s new book, a darkly satirical tale of psychosis in the Home Counties set in Midhurst.

In the novel, the Midhurst Amateur Dramatic Society is staging a production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Tessa has agreed to play the part of Elvira. However, she suffers a psychotic episode and is sent away for treatment – at which point Ros, a C-list celebrity new to the community, takes her place, setting the stage, Eleanor promises, for a blistering examination of mental illness, how we treat it and why we don’t.

While Tessa is sectioned in a secure psychiatric hospital, the relationships in the community unravel, and all that we thought we knew, all of our judgements, are thrown into question.

The book is called In Judgement of Others (paperback, £9.99) – and the title is significant, as Eleanor says: “There is a self-reflective question that I want readers to ask themselves. The book is all about judgement and I am inviting readers to ask themselves how quickly they judge and what their judgements are based on. I can't talk for everybody but all I can say is that I certainly check myself when making judgements. All kinds of games are in play and not everybody is always representing their real selves.

“I grew up near Petworth and I know Midhurst quite well. I had a very dear friend who lived in Midhurst and I needed a Home Counties town that I knew. Midhurst fitted the bill. It has got the polo scene and the ruins of the castle and it's a vibrant market town and it's got a great mix of people. You've got the farming community and you've got the polo industry and the people that work for the polo industry. There is a great mix though maybe that mix is not completely apparent.

“But I think what is dominant in Midhurst is an aspiring middle to upper class. I really wanted to get into the greasy-pole-clambering hierarchy of gangs. I wanted to get into the competitive Range Rovers, the whose kitchen is better, whose car is better. It’s the boasting at the school gates. I think individually people are delightful but when you get a them together in a gang, something takes over. The society I focus on in the novel is focused on whose kitchen is best, who's got an island, that whole competitive-side gang mentality.

“Midhurst Amateur Dramatic Society does not exist but I like the fact that it spells MAD. The book is about psychosis in the Home Counties. There is something about amdram in market towns that I love. I like the fact that it's a crowd of people that dress up in ridiculous costumes and take it very seriously and put on the very best performances they can, but you've also got all kinds of levels of ability. You've got some people who are very good and you've got some people are really not very good at all but want to give it a go. And that's very ripe for tensions. Some people are very enthusiastic and some people are quite reluctant and the tensions grow.

“The other thing that I'm really interested in is institutions, particularly psychiatric institutions. I love the grimness. I visited a number of psychiatric units and I am fully aware of why they exist and that they do the best in a bad job. They can certainly be the last necessity for people but at the same time it is hard to run national institutions without them becoming homogenised in their rules and also you've got the fact that everyone there doesn't want to be there and the fact that there is never enough money and that everybody is exhausted…”