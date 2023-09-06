New Miss Millies in Langney Grand Opening. Free Classic Burger for first 50 customers in the queue

The new Miss Millie's store in Langney, Eastbourne will officially open its doors to residents at 10.30am on 14th September, with the first 50 customers getting a free classic burger, and one lucky person winning a free burger every week for a year.

The new Langney store will be housed within the Esso filling station, next to Langney shopping centre and will see the roll out of Miss Millie’s new brand, instore design, and menu. The freshly prepared food, drinks, desserts, and treats will include a range of chicken burgers, wraps, hot wings, tenders, churros and waffles.

The Langney opening, marks the second forecourt store for Miss Millies and forms part of an agreement with the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) announced earlier this year, which will see more Miss Millie's appearing at garage forecourts across the UK.

Carl Traill Managing Director for Miss Millies commented ‘We are delighted to be opening this new Miss Millies store in Langney on the 14th of September and can’t wait for residents to come and taste our delicious new menu. We want to encourage as many people as possible to come down on opening day and try and grab one of the free 50 burgers on offer.

Artist Impression of the new Miss Millie's store

‘Miss Millies has been serving awesome chicken in Bristol and the Southwest for over 35 years, and we are excited to be taking the Miss Millies brand into the town of Eastbourne.

MFG’s food service director, Paul Deary said: “Food to Go is becoming a growing attraction to our forecourt customers. We are always looking to offer high quality and exciting products and I believe that the introduction of Miss Millie’s ‘awesome chicken’ range will prove to be a success.”